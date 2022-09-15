Play Lawton to kickoff football season next Monday

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) – Youth football is officially back in Lawton, and Eastern Sports Management, the new sports authority in Lawton, said their season will kick off on Monday.

Since taking over for the Parks and recreation, Matt Elliott, the Sports Program Director of Play Lawton has faced some challenges creating a youth program from the ground up.

“The experience has been good and it’s been 1,000,000 miles an hour you know. Just trying to implement our systems and get in touch with coaches and parents and team routes and the city just to coordinate everything in harmony, but everyone’s been welcoming they’ve been willing to work with us and very helpful”, said Elliott.

When the transition started, local coaches and parents didn’t know if there would even be a season for the city of Lawton and now with the help of the community, the 2022 season is now a reality.

“We’re stoked man we, you know. We knew when we took the account, we knew it would be a lot of work, and you know and just getting in when we did you know. Just having to move quickly to get everything up and running but we feel good about where we’re at and we’re just really excited to see some football”, said Elliott.

Six teams will be in the Inaugural ESM season, the Lawton Renegades, Oklahoma Bison, Woodlandhills Woodsmen, the Boys and Girls Club, Cache Bulldogs and Oklahoma Bulldogs.

Elliot said the opportunities in this new league will help the youth enjoy the game more.

“I think really the opportunity lies in the amount of games. I think one of the things that we’re excited about is a guaranteed playoff experience as well. We’re guaranteeing that every team is going to have at least one playoff game. We’re going to balance these playoff games too, it’s not necessarily going to be a 1 vs 8 structure,” said Elliot. “So that way we feel like they’re more competitive games and that’s something for youth to get excited about, you know. As a playoff experience, you know, and outside of that, you know, I just think the atmosphere of the games positive encouraging, you know, with the ability to grow their skill and play this sport that they love.” Elliott continued.

The first game of the season will be the Lawton Renegades vs the Oklahoma Bison at the baseball fields on 17th and G avenue. The game will likely set the tone for the new tackle football season in Lawton.

Wednesday is the last day for registration, so if any kids or teams want to play football in Lawton, they have until 11:59 pm

