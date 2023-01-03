Play It Again Sports Is Officially Back Open In Lubbock

Lubbock was patient and something they loved is finally back.

Play It Again Sports is a discounted Sporting goods store along with buying your used equipment.

Lubbock is starting 2023 with a fresh new start and you can now shop this store for up to 60% off regular-priced items. Plus they will buy or trade something you don’t want or use as well.

They officially opened up on December 29th, 2022. They even posted to Facebook saying for the grand opening Lubbock cleared out their fitness section. I guess everyone is ready to hit their new years resolutions.

We wrote to you back in July that this was coming back and people were excited. They even talked to us about what this means.

“We are excited to be bringing back Play It Again Sports to Lubbock. We feel this is a great youth sports town and kids are always growing and trying new things, and we are passionate about supporting them and offering their parents options to save money, ” Ingersoll said. “We don’t have a store phone yet (or even air conditioning) but we are on Facebook and Instagram and our website is up although it’s a work in progress. We’ll have e-commerce on there probably shortly after our grand opening .”

While I didn’t grow up here so I have never got to check this place I know it holds a special place in people’s hearts around here.

You can check them out at the Quorum shopping center next door to CiCi’s and across the street from the South Plains Mall. That address is 5102 60th St Unit G, Lubbock, TX. You can also find out more on their website.

9 Beautiful Lubbock Parks To Stroll Through and Burn Off Pesky Holiday Calories These are some really great places to burn calories and enjoy nature in Lubbock.