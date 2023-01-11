Play Golf Indoors With A Sports Bar Atmosphere In Rochester Hills
ROCHESTER HILLS, MI — A new indoor golf facility with a full-service kitchen and bar recently opened in Rochester Hills.
Tee Times, a 9,000 square foot facility, opened on Dec. 26 at 2612 S Rochester Rd and offers over 200 golf courses to play that are powered by the world’s most advanced indoor golf simulator, according to a news release.
The courses feature five hitting surfaces including fairways, rough and bunker along with an articulating platform that moves in 30 directions to simulate the terrain of a golf course.
In addition to the courses, the facility showcases a sports bar-like atmosphere with a chef-driven menu, hand-crafted cocktails and local craft beers.
Tee Times will host leagues, golf lessons and private events. You can book a reservation here or call 248-468-4994.
“Our idea was to create the Ultimate indoor golf facility. We’ve seen places similar to Ours in operation, but none Featured a full-service kitchen or the amount of bays we have provided using this amazing technology,” Tee Times co-owner Brandon Shaya said. “Our goal is to create a new standard in social entertainment that attracts both avid and non-golfers by combining socializing, dining, and golf.”