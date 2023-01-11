Play Golf Indoors With A Sports Bar Atmosphere In Rochester Hills

ROCHESTER HILLS, MI — A new indoor golf facility with a full-service kitchen and bar recently opened in Rochester Hills.

Tee Times, a 9,000 square foot facility, opened on Dec. 26 at 2612 S Rochester Rd and offers over 200 golf courses to play that are powered by the world’s most advanced indoor golf simulator, according to a news release.

The courses feature five hitting surfaces including fairways, rough and bunker along with an articulating platform that moves in 30 directions to simulate the terrain of a golf course.