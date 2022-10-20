Play Golf Indoors All Winter for Just $200

Disclosure: Our goal is to feature products and services that we think you’ll find interesting and useful. If you purchase them, Entrepreneur may get a small share of the revenue from the sale from our Commerce partners.

Business gets done in many places, but few are as fun as the golf course. Of course, it’s only fun if you aren’t getting creamed by everyone you’re playing with. Heck, your bad golf game could even cost you business.





As the weather gets cooler, you may be thankful you don’t have to impress potential clients on the links, but you’d be smart to hone your golf game in the off-season. You’re not going to become a PGA golfer, most likely, but you can shed a few strokes off your Handicap by practicing indoors this winter with the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle.

Phigolf is like having your very own Top Golf setup in your living room. (Or anywhere, really, the compact and portable game can go with you absolutely anywhere and sets up in minutes.) The swing trainer comes with a weighted training stick that makes it feel like you’re swinging a real golf club while the 9- axis 3D swing sensor captures your shots with incredible accuracy.

Thanks to the photorealistic graphics, you’ll feel like you’re playing for real on world-famous golf courses when you set up with WFT Golf, E6 Connect, or the Phigolf app — each of which offers unique courses and practice Ranges and mini -games. Plus, you can play either with friends and family in the same room or connect with the Phigolf community to play head-to-head rounds with other Golfers around the globe. Or, if you just want to hit the driving range or putting green, you can do that too.

Whether you’re an Apple or Android user, Phigolf offers wide compatibility with your devices as long as they have Bluetooth 4.1 or higher.

Practice your golf game all winter long, no matter where you are. Right now, you can get the Phigolf Premium Swing Trainer Bundle for 28 percent off $279 at just $199.99.

Prices subject to change.