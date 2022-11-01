‘play fast and score points’

In May, the first time he met Fairleigh Dickinson’s new men’s basketball coach, Sebastien Lamaute heard the words just about every player craves: “We’re playing a fast tempo.”

Then he experienced it for himself.

That night, Tobin Anderson held a workout that ended at 10 pm Then another began at 6 the following morning.

Lamaute, a 6-foot-1 guard who earned Northeast Conference All-Rookie honors last season, said the twofer had his legs shaking. It was the beginning of a buzz-saw conditioning regimen that Peaked with a drill Lamaute had never experienced: 40 full-court wind sprints in 40 minutes.

“It hurt pretty bad,” they said. “But it prepares us.”

‘play fast and score points’

Welcome to the Anderson era at FDU, where the new Skipper will try to replicate the formula that led to a record of 209-62 (a .771 winning percentage) at Division 2 St. Thomas Aquinas College in Sparkill, NY, just north of the New Jersey border. The Knights open the 2022-23 season at Loyola-Chicago Monday.

“Guys want to play fast and score points,” Anderson said. “The problem is, guys say they’re going to do that and don’t actually do it. We actually do it.”

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button