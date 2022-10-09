Play Begins In Ivy Intercollegiate Monday

SPRINGFIELD, NJ – Florida State plays in the Inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Monday and Tuesday at the famed Baltusrol Golf Club. The two-day event features 36 holes of stroke play on Monday, followed by a unique match play competition on Tuesday, featuring six schools from the ACC and six from the Ivy League.

Six Ivy League schools and six ACC schools will take part in the tournament, with Clemson, Florida State, Miami, North Carolina, NC State and Notre Dame representing the ACC while Columbia, Yale, Princeton, Harvard, Dartmouth and Yale Flying the flag for the Ivy League, On Monday, the 12 teams will compete in a two-round (36 hole) stroke-play tournament. Following play on Day One of the event, a team Champion and an individual medalist will be crowned.

Match play begins Tuesday, where players from the ACC will take on one player from the Ivy League. Each individual match will be determined by how the players finish in Monday’s stroke play. The top ACC finisher will take on the top Ivy finisher, the second-best ACC finisher will take on the second-best Ivy finisher with a total of 30 matches played. With 30 points up for grabs (each match counts one point), the conference with the most points will be declared the winner.

On Sunday before the competition begins, the USGA will host an Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum at the USGA Museum & Library. The Inaugural Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum invites women across generations to unite in their passion for golf and their recognized success in business. Professional attendees will be connected with Talented undergraduate student-athletes from the Ivy League and Atlantic Coast Conferences. The intention of the Ivy Intercollegiate Women’s Networking Forum is to encourage personal networking and recruiting conversations for all participants. Sponsorship for the event is from companies who believe in developing and enhancing the roles of women in business, and who desire to form early bonds with top female student-athletes.

A group of five panelists will be at the Networking Forum. The panelists include:

– Anne MaddenSenior Vice President and General Counsel, Honeywell

– Shannon BoyleVice President, Morgan Stanley

– Stephanie WeiCo-Founder and CP of Marketing & Communications, Sportsbox AI

– Abby MannPlayer Development & Teaching Professional at Aronimink Golf Club, PGA Member

– Gabrielle Herzig (Panel Host), Contributing Editor at Golf Digest

Florida State enters its third of four fall events fresh from winning the team Championship at the Schooner Fall Classic. The Seminoles set the school record for a team score in a three-round tournament with its 828 team total in winning the Schooner for the second time. The previous record of 829, came as Florida State won the 2016 Schooner Fall Classic.

The Seminoles’ lineup in the Ivy League Intercollegiate includes:

– Lottie Woad68.50 stroke average, 2 top-10 finishes, season low 65 in first round of Schooner Fall Classic

– Amelia Williamson, 70.83 stroke average; finished T27 at Schooner Fall Classic, season low 70 in four rounds

– Charlotte Heath, 69.33 stroke average; 2 top-15 finishes; season low 67 in first round of Schooner Fall Classic

– Alice Hodge, 72.83 stroke average; finished T39 at Cougar Classic, season low 67 in first round of Schooner Fall Classic

– Jacqui Putrino70.00 stroke average, finished T20 at Schooner Fall Classic, season low 68 in first round of Schooner Fall Classic.

Live results will be available on Golfstat.