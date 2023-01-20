Play ball! at Travis Fields in Bryan

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) – It’s almost time for baseball and softball season in Aggieland and Travis Fields is expected to be a major hub for tournaments.

“We’re already gearing up with all of the practice rentals we have going on right now for our local recreational teams and Little League teams coming here to prepare for their season,” Facility Manager, Amber Guthrie, said.

Opened in February 2022, Travis Fields at Travis Bryan Midtown Park was developed as part of the master plan for the City of Bryan. This year, the calendar is busy.

“In February, we kick things off with baseball and softball tournaments that are nonstop until June,” Guthrie said.

Travis Fields features 3 all-synthetic, turf fields with 225 foot fences, 8 batting cages, restrooms, concessions, and parking.

“The fields have movable mounds, so we really have the ability to host a variety of tournaments throughout the spring,” Guthrie said.

Travis Fields will also be home to the recreational kickball and cornhole leagues for adults this spring. You can learn more about these Leagues and see the full calendar of events here.

To rent a field or batting cage, click this link.

For more information, you can contact Amber Guthrie at [email protected] or by calling 858-842-7013.

Destination Bryan Highlights the amenities that can be found at Travis Fields on their website here.

