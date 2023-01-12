Play-a-Round Is a Must for All-Seasons Golf in Ardmore & Malvern

Photos by Adobe Stock / knelson20

Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced player, Play-a-Round Golf’s indoor simulators allow you to enjoy golf in any season.

Ask any avid golfer what they do during the colder months of the year, and they will likely reply that they stare out the window and wait for the first signs of spring. Luckily, Play-a-Round Golf has the solution for this sort of winter blues.

With locations in Ardmore and Malvern, Play-a-Round Golf is an indoor golf experience. Through the use of aboutGolf simulators, the facilities offer Golfers the ability to keep their skills sharp when it’s too cold to hit the links and provide a unique opportunity for Beginners to get their start in the game.

Owner Steve Graves opened the first Play-a-Round location in Malvern in 2006, with Ardmore following 10 years later. “After spending over 30 years in corporate America, I wanted to start a business that provides a year-round avenue for the golfer in the family to share their passion with the rest of the family,” he says. “The aboutGolf simulators provide the most accurate and immersive experience you’ll find off the course.”

If you’re questioning how accurate Simulator golf can be, take it from Play-a-Round’s loyal followers. “Many of our guests have been with us since we started,” Graves tells. “While we’re nice people, they wouldn’t keep coming back if our simulators didn’t provide a very close simulation of what they encounter outdoors.”

Markings on the ball allow the Simulator to accurately calculate spin and create an on-screen ball flight similar to what you would see out in the open. For the seasoned player, you’ll love fine-tuning your game on the range with stats like club speed average, club path, Smash factor and launch, numbers you don’t get to see outside unless you’re working with some serious technology. With over 80 well-known courses to choose from—think national Treasures like Pebble Beach, Hazeltine National, Tuscany Reserve and Whistling Straights—your post-round scorecard will even detail your average driving distance, fairways hit, greens in regulation and number of putts . Your data syncs directly to an app on your phone, so you can track your progress over time to see improvement.

“Our guests have used our systems to prepare for the Long Drive Championship, the US Open Qualifying round, their local club Championship or just knocking off some Rust before they head south,” says Graves.

For newbies, Play-a-Round is the perfect environment for an introduction to the game, and no prior experience is required. “Beginners like our Simulator booths that offer some privacy as they are learning to play,” Graves details. Without having to worry about chasing the ball around the course or holding up the group behind you, you’re free to explore the sport in a private setting free of any embarrassment.

A number of games like corn hole, darts and tic-tac-toe are also available through the Simulator for a variety of family fun. Food and beverage are not served by staff, but you’re encouraged to bring your favorite brews and bites from one of the many eateries in the area.

Whether you’re a scratch player looking to gear up before the season officially tees off in the warmer months or you’re a Rookie who has never picked up a club before, Play-a-Round is a great option for fun on the Main Line in the winter months.

245 Lancaster Ave, Malvern, (610) 725-9155; 56 Greenfield Ave, Ardmore, (610) 228-2814; playaroundgolf.net

Related: Meet Alexandra Frazier, President of WGGB in Plymouth Meeting