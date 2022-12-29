Play a golf round indoors at ‘Mad Fore Plaid’ mini golf tournament

Plaid and “putting greens” will pair up inside the Wheaton Public Library on Friday, Jan. 20, when the library teams up with the DuPage County Historical Museum to present the second annual “Mad Fore Plaid Mini Golf Tournament.”

Mini golf “holes” will be set up throughout the warm, toasty interior of the library. Golfers will play in foursomes in a shotgun-style scramble start.

The action for all Golfers gets going at once, and so does the fun! The event goes from 6:30 to 10 pm

After playing the 18th hole, the Ivy Restaurant in Wheaton will host a “19th Hole After Party.”

The event is for people aged 21 and older and includes 18 holes of mini golf, appetizers, live entertainment, and awards. There will also be a cash bar. One drink is included in the registration fee.

The cost is $45 per golfer or $160 per foursome.

The Wheaton Public Library is located at 225 N. Cross St., Wheaton. Ivy Restaurant is located just a few blocks away from the library at 120 N. Hale St., Wheaton.

Mirabella, Kincaid, Frederick & Mirabella Law is the presenting sponsor of the event.

All event proceeds benefit the Wheaton Public Library Endowment Fund of the DuPage Foundation and the DuPage County Historical Museum Foundation.

So put on your favorite plaid outfit, grab a putter and play a round in the stacks for a good cause.

For more information and to register, visit dupagemuseum.org. Ticket sales end Jan. 19.

For sponsorship information, contact Margie Wilhelmi at (630) 510-4984 or [email protected] or Betsy Adamowski at (630) 868-7591 or [email protected]