Plans Unveiled for Trump golf resort in Oman – Business Traveller

Saudi real estate developer Dar Al Arkan has signed a deal with The Trump Organization this week in New York to develop a Trump Resort, residential villas, a hotel, and a golf course in the Aida project in Oman.

Located in Oman’s capital of Muscat, the 100-meter-high Hilltop development with sea views is reportedly among the world’s largest premium mixed-use real estate projects.

Aida will be developed with the support of Oman Tourism Development Company (OMRAN Group), the executive arm of Oman for tourism development. The project value is pegged at US$4 billion, and it will be developed over 10 years on an area of ​​3.5 million sqm. The development of Aida is due to begin in the first quarter of 2023.

This Trump property will feature a Championship golf course “designed by a renowned golf professional,” according to a release by Dar Al Arkan which did not confirm the identity of the golfer. The Hilltop course will feature state-of-the-art golf facilities, a golf club, and luxury amenities.

Eric Trump, executive vice president of The Trump Organization, said: “When we were looking at our next project and where we wanted to expand our footprint, we knew it had to be in an outstanding location and with an amazing team. At Aida in Muscat, Oman, situated directly overlooking the sea, we have truly found that. Together with Dar Al Arkan, we are going to deliver an exceptional Trump Golf resort with the finest residential villas, a world-class hotel, and an iconic golf course, all in one of the most beautiful settings.”

Yousef Al Shelash, Chairman, Dar Al Arkan, added: “Superior quality, detail, and perfection are the standards that Trump demands throughout his projects – from residential to resort, from hotel to golf, and from commercial office to retail. We are always looking to enhance Dar Al Arkan’s unique projects with premium facilities and experiences, and our partnership with Trump will distinguish our first project in Oman and put it on the global map.”

Dar Al Arkan, headquartered in Riyadh, is listed on the Tadawul, the Saudi stock exchange. It has reportedly delivered 15,000 residential units and over 500,000 sqm of commercial space and has recently announced other international projects including a Collaboration with Lebanese fashion designer Elie Sab for the Les Vagues Residences by Elie Saab in Qetaifan Island North, Qatar and also a Collaboration with Horacio Pagani for the world’s first Pagani apartments in the under-construction DaVinci Tower in Dubai.

daralarkan.com