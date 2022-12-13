Plans Unveiled for Lafayette soccer, baseball field makeover | Business

Work could begin in the spring on $25 million in Improvements planned to baseball fields at Lafayette’s Brown Park and soccer fields at Moore Park that officials hope will draw regional, state and national tournaments and boost the local economy.

Officials on Tuesday unveiled renderings of what they are calling the new Brown Park Baseball and Softball Super Complex and Moore Park Soccer Super Complex during a press conference at the Dupuis Center next to Brown Park.

A visit to Brown Park to distribute meals during the COVID-19 Pandemic set in motion the plans, Mayor-President Josh Guillory said.

“The families and children that use this park,” he said, “deserve much more, much more.”

Lafayette Consolidated Government is using bond revenue to pay for the park Improvements and hope to receive help from the state, Guillory said.

At Brown Park, the plan includes building seven tournament-quality baseball fields and a larger, featured field that will host everything from T-ball to NCAA games, Michael Cullen, owner of LAND landscape architecture, said. Improved concessions and an observation deck are also planned.

Moore Park, which is already used for soccer, will get a facelift on 10 fields with a signature premier stadium that seats 1,200 and includes a press box, Dax Douet of CH Fenstermaker and Associates said. The fields will be reconfigured to allow visitors to drive to and park closer to the fields, reducing the need to walk very far, he said.

“Coaches and kids want the nice surfaces, want to play on nice fields,” Michael Ritch, executive director of Lafayette Youth Soccer Association/Cajun Rush, said. “Parents want it to be easy.”

The Improvements will provide both, they said.

“This facility makes this area kind of the heart of Louisiana soccer,” Ritch said. “Our goal is to bring all those people here to showcase it, to let them see it.”

The Moore Park soccer complex, Guillory said, will be the only one of its kind in the area.

Brown Park’s new baseball fields, he said, will add tournament opportunities to the city and Parish and enhance retail businesses.

The Improvements are not intended to compete with sports facilities and tournaments in Youngsville and Broussard, Guillory said, but to complement them.

“Our vision is these NCAA tournaments can be hosted at more than one location. These national tournaments can now be hosted across the parish, not just in two municipalities,” he said.

Mayors of other municipalities in the parish, Guillory said, are on board with a larger plan that’s years in the works to increase the quality of life and improve Parks and recreation.

Youth sports is Lafayette Parish’s fastest growing tourism market with 40,000 hotel room nights this year, Ben Berthelot, Lafayette Travel president and CEO, said.

There’s demand for additional fields for tournaments in the area, Berthelot said. Working together, Lafayette, Youngsville Broussard and Carencro could attract 100-team tournaments instead of 50-team tournaments.