Plans afoot for 30th Swindon Festival of Literature

Lead organizer Matt Holland has started planning the milestone event, which will be held from May 1 to May 7, and wants to hear requests for authors or speakers from the town’s book lovers.

The festival will begin with its traditional Dawn Chorus event on the high ridge in Lawn Woods, watching the sun rise over Swindon, with all manner of entertainment al fresco, including storytellers, acrobats, and singers.

In the days that follow, the team overseeing the event is planning to bring a top line-up of national and international authors and speakers to the Arts Centre, Central Library, Town Hall, Lydiard Park, and Lower Shaw Farm which will provide fascinating, informative, and entertaining talks, workshops, and performances for people of all ages and backgrounds.

The week-long festival will end with a Children and Families Day and a grand finale at Swindon Town Hall.

The Swindon Festival of Literature is Grateful for funding from Arts Council England, Swindon Borough Council, and Lower Shaw Farm, plus in-kind support from numerous other individuals and local organizations.

To submit suggestions and recommendations for the line-up, email [email protected]