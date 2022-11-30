Plano nonprofit wants to develop a plan for more cultural diversity in city arts programs

A nonprofit group wants to draw up a plan that would promote more diversity in arts programs in the city of Plano.

The plan is being proposed by the Collaborative Arts of Plano, Inc. The group is a Texas nonprofit corporation that was formerly known as the Plano Arts Coalition.

“A vibrant arts and cultural environment builds and enhances a sense of community for its citizens and businesses and creates long-lasting ties,” CAP wrote in a letter to the city.

The arts organization is asking the city council for permission to coordinate the development, preparation and delivery of a draft cultural arts plan for Plano.

The plan will, in part, reflect diversity in arts in the city, according to CAP.

After hearing the group’s presentation on Monday, city council members recommended CAP work closely with the Cultural Arts Commission for discussion as well as the Multicultural Round Table in proposing a plan.

Mayor Pro Tem Kayci Prince said she would like to see the group come up with a more specific scope of work and timeline and also ensure that the work of the Cultural Affairs Commission is not being circumvented nor duplicated.

She also cautioned that $50,000 might not be enough to hire a consultant.

The group is asking for an initial $50,000 from the city and has already raised $25,000 towards developing the plan.