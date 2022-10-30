Planned Greenville observation tower nears $5.5M donation goal | Greenville Politics

GREENVILLE — With the public money for a planned Unity Park observation tower in place, the firm Hired to Garner private donations for the other half of the project is approaching its $5.5 million goal.

Bill Fox, a senior account director with the Hughes Agency, declined to share an exact total already pledged, but said it has grown significantly since April when there was more than $2 million in private funds secured. An announcement for a seven-figure donation is planned for early December, he said, and other contributions are in the works.

The city’s current contract with the Hughes Agency runs until Nov. 30.

“We’ve made some significant progress with additional commitments,” he said.

The planned 10-story tower is intended to serve as a centerpiece for the recently opened 60-acre park on the west edge of downtown Greenville along the Reedy River. Some officials have compared its significance to that of Liberty Bridge in Falls Park, which has become central to the city’s identity and tourism efforts.

The tower would stand on the south side of the river and be visible from multiple locations around the city, offering views of Greenville’s skyline as well as the Blue Ridge Mountains.

In earlier plans for the tower, when cost estimates hovered around $6 million, the city had intended to fund it almost entirely through private donations, but the price tag has since grown to about $11 million.

In two contentious 5-2 votes, the City Council approved $5.5 million in tourism dollars for its construction with plans to fund the other half through private donations. Councilmembers Dorothy Dowe and Russell Stall voiced strong opposition to the use of public funding and suggested the city explore less expensive alternatives. Other members of the council expressed support, saying the tower is central to the plans for the park.

Fox said the city received about $1 million in early contributions for the tower as plans for Unity Park were still materializing, but the fundraising effort for the tower took a back seat as Greenville worked to get the first phase of the park complete. Paying for the tower and other features included in the second phase took center stage late last year and has been progressing steadily, he said.

Mayor Knox White, who has been heavily involved in the fundraising process, said he has a high level of confidence the city will hit $5.5 million in donations before the end of November. Even after the end of the city’s current contract, White said he hopes to keep the Hughes Agency on to assist with continued fundraising efforts for the park.

Projects such as the construction of permanent shade structures near the Playground could be supported by private dollars, and he said companies and individuals in the area have voiced interest in contributing.

“Judging by the amount of interest we’ve had and people contacting us wanting to support the park, I don’t see it stopping on Nov. 30,” he said. “I think people are going to continue to want to make contributions.”