Plan your next party at JH Indoor

JACKSON, Wyo. — JH Indoor is now offering party packages that are sure to be a hit for the kids and hassle-free for parents.

A variety of packages are available and can be customized to fit your unique needs for any celebration from birthdays to company parties. JH Indoor is currently offering multi-sport parties, bounce house parties, playground parties, corporate events and multiple field rental options.

Photo: JH Indoor

Multi-sport parties

These parties are geared towards kids who love sports. Soccer, flag football, dodgeball, kickball and the GaGa Ball pit are all available for multi-sport parties. The event room is included in this package, designed for up to 10 kids. Each additional child is $10.

Bounce house parties

This package also includes access to the event room. Kids will be free to bounce, jump and slide through JH Indoor’s inflatable castle and obstacle. These parties are also designed for up to 10 kids with each additional kid costing $10.

Party Pro

While parents are expected to watch their children during parties, JH Indoor is offering a dedicated staff member to work as the Party Pro to run the party for $50/hr. The Party Pro can be a great addition for multi-sport parties to act as an official during games.

Not looking to party but want to stay active and meet new people? Join JH Indoor for a drop-in game, Hosted Weekly for both kids and adults. Pick-up games are scheduled weekly and occasionally on other days. Players must pre-register and pay each week to reserve their spot. Space is limited, so sign up soon!