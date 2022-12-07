Plan calls for luxury duplexes for Seniors on Shawnee golf course
A western Shawnee golf course and apartment development on Clear Creek Parkway has been reimagined, with fewer residential units on more land that will mean changes to the neighboring Shawnee Golf and Country Club course.
Catch up quick: Developer Kevin Stallings of Dreams & Design Building in Lee’s Summit, Mo., presented the Shawnee Planning Commission Monday with a significant revision for the third phase of a larger project that’s been in the works since 1999.