‘Plan B’ art exhibit at the UMaine Hutchinson Center – UMaine News

“Plan B,” a new multimedia art exhibit curated by Larraine Brown of Artivism in Maine, is at the H. Allen and Sally Fernald Art Gallery at the University of Maine Hutchinson Center in Belfast. The show, on display through Jan. 9, is free and open to the public from 8 am–4:30 pm Monday–Friday. There will be a public reception for the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 at the Hutchinson Center from 4:30–6:30 pm, with refreshments and entertainment.

The art show is the culmination of a three-day conference organized by Artivism in Maine, with sponsorship from Volunteers of America and others. The conference was held at Venues across Belfast in November, with visual art exhibits, performances, a resource fair, and workshops on a range of topics including Ayurveda, mental health first aid, food and healing, and dance.

The eclectic works Featured in the exhibition are by artists who came to art as a “plan B.” Creating art, for these artists, is a pathway to healing, health, connection, perspective and joy.

“What do we do when life doesn’t work out the way we planned and we are thrown a serious curveball?” asks exhibition curator Larraine Brown. “How do we heal humans?” How do we respond to the surprise, the shock of loss, grief, separation, severe mental health diagnoses, the ravages of damaging addictions? If the art on display at the Hutchinson Center is any indication, Responses are wildly varied — illuminative, moving, imaginative and unexpected.”

The exhibition features work by Val Porter, James Hillman and Molly Riddle. Also included are works by people who are currently or formerly incarcerated at the Maine State Prison (artwork donated to Helping Incarcerated Individuals Transition and Beyond Bars), and children from Camp Jinkaa camp for youngsters who have experienced loss.

For information or to request a reasonable accommodation, contact Sam Overlock, [email protected] More information about the Hutchinson Center’s Fernald Art Gallery and the “Plan B” exhibition is online.