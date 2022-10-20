PLA Golf Outing raises $25,000 to support lacrosse in Chapter area

Phillylacrosse.com, Posted 10/19/22 – From Press Release

The 30th Annual Philadelphia Lacrosse Association Golf Outing was held on October 17 at White Manor Country Club in Malvern. The event featured 100 golfers and 63 corporate and individual sponsors.

Participants were treated to colorful fall foliage and scenic vistas on a crisp and windy autumnal day that unfortunately turned dark and rainy before play finished. Despite the wetness at the end, participants enjoyed the Gathering and the opportunity to see familiar faces.

The event raised over $25,000.

PLA GOLFERS – Left to right: Dennis Goldstein, Jules Siskind, Paul Deniken and Tommy Hannum

The golf outing supports the PLA’s nonprofit mission, as a chapter of US Lacrosse, to promote the game in Philadelphia and Eastern Pennsylvania. Outing proceeds help the PLA to do the following:

Support the PIAA Public Lacrosse League and youth and middle school programs in Philadelphia and beyond (including Eyekonz, Harlem, Little Quakers and Black Women in Sport Foundation).

Support the ‘HEADstring Project,’ which refurbishes and/or donates sticks for the benefit of programs in the City and Greater Philadelphia (see http://www.headstringproject.com);

Organize/underwrite the Eastern PA Lacrosse Hall of Fame Induction Ceremonies and Annual PLA High School Awards Recognition Banquets;

Conduct/sponsor high school and youth coaches’ clinics; and

Promote diversity and inclusion in the sport.

The PLA Golf Outing this year was held in “In Loving Memory” of dear friends in the lacrosse community who passed away since the 2021 golf classic last October, including the following: Tom Bruder, Geoff Chenworth, William ‘Big Gabes’ Gabrielsen, James ‘Cliff’ Madden, Mark Gregory Niness, Johnny Pillion, Andrew Ronon, Roderic ‘Rod’ Ross, and Nort Seaman.

MORE PLA GOLFERS – Left to right: Michael Doyle, Michele Doyle, Leslie Lane and Betsy Dougherty

Event Results: Winners of the team and individual skill contests at this year’s PLA Golf Outing were as follows:

Team Winner (Low Gross – based on 9 holes): Mark Aitken, Hank Resch, Ryan Shanley, Jim Ralston

Closet to the Pin – Hole / Winner / Distance

3rd Hole – Mark Bartosh (19′)

8th Hole – Warren Ingersoll (3’4”)

12th Hole – Eric Carlson (13’9”)

14th Hole – Steve Elliot (5’4”)

Longest Drives

6th Hole (Men) – Kurt von Zychlin

17th Hole (Women) – Betsy Dougherty

17th Hole (Men) – Eric Carlson

Straightest Drive

16th Hole (Men) – Joe Doran

16th Hole (Women) – Leslie Lane

Double-Flag-Birdie-Challenge Winner: George Chou

The PLA would like to thank the following volunteers, who committed their time to help make the outing a success: Jim DeRose, Mick and Michele Doyle, Sam Hargrove, Chris and Carole Hupfeldt, Tim Morrison, Jim “Cuzz” Rolston, Jazmine Smith, Janice Sippio-Henderson, Jayd and Jamie Wollard.

The PLA would especially like to thank the following 2022 Golf Outing Sponsors for their generous support:

CHAPTER SPONSORS (PLATINUM)

LOWKEY Lacrosse (Courtesy of Drew D. Fox and Family)

The Ronon Family (in memory of Andrew Ronon)

Wells Fargo Advisors, LLC (courtesy of Bryan and Krista Rogers)

MAJOR SPONSORS (GOLD)

Accessible Home Care of the Main Line (courtesy and Cathy and Bill Miller)

The Begier Family (courtesy of John and Nancy Begier)

The Corrigan Group, LLC (courtesy of GT Corrigan)

Dyad Enterprise (courtesy of Mark Bartosh)

GMH Lacrosse (courtesy of the Holloway Family)

John Ritzenthaler Company (courtesy of the Steidle Family)

KROLL (courtesy of Paul Barnes)

MESA 2026 (courtesy of the McMenamin Family)

MIAX Exchange Group (courtesy of David Seidman)

NXT Sports (courtesy of Peter Lawrence)

The Pansini Law Group (courtesy of Mike Pansini)

Saltz Mongeluzzi & Bendesky (courtesy of Robert Mongeluzzi)

Schluderberg Foundation (courtesy of Chris and Carole Hupfeldt)

Sovereign Insurance (courtesy of Kevin Gallagher)

Summit Realty Advisors, LLC (courtesy of John Zaharchuk)

Tigers XXVI Lacrosse (courtesy of the Quint & Andrea Slattery)

CO-SPONSORS (SILVER)

The Bernicker Family (courtesy of Chuck Bernicker)

Boathouse Sports (courtesy of Peter Scott)

Cowen and Company (courtesy of Patrice Growney-Aitken)

David Auto Group – Hole in One Sponsor (courtesy of David Kelleher)

Michael French

Hannum’s Harley Davidson (courtesy of Tommy Hannum)

Golf Galaxy

Heritage Lacrosse (courtesy of Chris Bates, Pat Carney and Scott Growney)

Methacton Lacrosse (courtesy of Laurie Markle)

MESA Lacrosse (courtesy of Nodie, Trav and Mark in Memory of Kip Taviano)

Murray, Devine & Company, Inc. (courtesy of Dennis Murray and Frank Devine)

Philadelphia Public League/Philadelphia School District (courtesy of Jimmy Lynch)

Pennsylvania Scholastic Lacrosse Association (courtesy of the PASLA Board)

The Radnor Hotel (courtesy of Lou Prevost)

Radnor Youth Lacrosse (in memory of Peter Samson)

Ryan Morton & Imms LLC (courtesy of Kevin Ryan)

Ultimate Lacrosse (courtesy of Becky Wells and Michelle “DJ” DeJuliis)

United Sports Training Center (home of the Eastern PA Lacrosse Hall of Fame)

PATRON OF THE PLA (BRONZE)

BSN Sports (courtesy of Chris McNichol)

The Cox Family (courtesy of Bruce Cox)

DE Technologies, Inc. (courtesy of George Chou)

Edward B. Walsh & Associates, Inc. (courtesy of Barry Walsh)

Sheldon Erwine (in memory of Bobby Erwine and Lydia Erwine)

GarmanGroup Real Estate (courtesy of Vince Garman)

HHP Hotels (courtesy of William McNamara)

HHH Big 4 Lacrosse (courtesy of Colleen McGarity Kelly)

HLA Foundation (courtesy and Sean Albert and Family)

Hoteling Investment Management (courtesy of Colton Growney)

Main Line Family Practice (courtesy of Steven Growney, MD)

Merrill Lynch Advisors (courtesy of Peter Rohr)

The Merrill Family (courtesy of Don Merrill)

Southeastern Pennsylvania Summer League (courtesy of Jim Derose)

Phantastix Lacrosse Club (courtesy of Lorraine Beers)

Philadelphia Area Girls Lacrosse Association (courtesy of the PAGLA Board)

Philadelphia Masters / Gray Eagles Lacrosse Clubs (courtesy of Robert DiPuppo)

Relay Network (courtesy of Joe Doran)

Rose Tree Optimist Youth Lacrosse (courtesy of Jeff Pettit and the Rose Tree OYL Board)

Rx Pro Services, Inc. – Liability/Medical Experts (courtesy of Casey O’Rourke)

Snyder Moore Insurance Agencies (courtesy of Kenneth J. Garrity, Jr.)

Steel Yard Sports (courtesy of Paul French)

Sterling Investment Advisors (courtesy of Tim Flatley)

he Stetson Family (courtesy of Bob and Susan Stetson)

The Wollard Family (courtesy of Jamie and Jayd Wollard)

OTHER CONTRIBUTORS

Larry and Julie Berger, Bryan Clark, Thorpe Moeckel, the Powers Family (courtesy of Bob and Claire Powers) and the Wigrizer Family (courtesy of Steve Wigrizer)