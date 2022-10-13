Pizá Golf partners with the GEO Foundation for sustainable golf

SAN DIEGO, CA. – October 13, 2022 – Pizá Golf, internationally recognized for their innovative award-winning multipurpose golf course concepts, has joined forces with GEO to develop the company’s Desértica project at Cuatro Ciénegas, Mexico. Situated close to the UNESCO Biosphere reserve the golf course concept coined Butterfly Golf will demonstrate innovative thinking to create a golf course that not only respects its very special natural surroundings, but will also inspire and instigate a wind of positive change in the region – and in time across the globe. “We are very excited about this idea and seeing it put into play at the very special location of Cuatro Ciénegas. Once we’d walked through the concept of Butterfly Golf a few times with the Pizá Golf team, it became more and more evident to us the multiple benefits there were to be had. This was more with less in a way that we had not seen in a golf development before.” Sam Thomas, Sustainable Golf – Developments Director at GEO Foundation for Sustainable Golf.

“A sustainable and responsible project begins by creating a dialogue, in harmony with nature. We are excited to have our client commit to the project on all levels. It’s a sensitive place which deserves multiple layers of expertise. Having GEO on our side of the world gives us peace of mind from design implementation all the way to the execution and perpetual maintenance. We take our work very seriously when it comes to respecting nature with innovative architecture.” Agustin (Augie) Pizá – Founder Pizá Golf. Butterfly Golf at Desértica in Cuatro Cienegas was inspired by the Butterfly Effect concept which refers to the innovative layout but also to the Chaos Theory where one small change in a system can result in a large difference. This special development is in the rustic desert and mountains of Mexico, within a master planned community and resort, co-designed with Sordo Madaleno Architects.

The layout resembles the wings of a butterfly from above with four diverse quadrangles. Within these sections are six-hole golf loops creatively positioned within the rural landscape and surround an Inventive multi-purpose short golf course. This 24-hole layout provides a great degree of flexibility in the course set up, playing options, maintenance practices and diversity in a selected 18-hole layout on any given day. According to Brandel Chamblee, partner of Pizá Chamblee Design, a signature line of projects within Pizá Golf, “Augie’s concept is ingenious. The four-six-hole loops were designed to meet the ever-changing demands on time and to create a golf experience for different skill levels. A new or beginning golfer as well as an avid golfer will enjoy the layout. Six holes is the new nine and 12 holes is the new 18. I am thrilled he invited me to participate on this special project.”

Pizá Golf’s Butterfly Golf projects are also in development in Europe. For more information on Pizá Golf, please visit the company website at www.pizagolf.com

About Pizá Golf Founder – Arch. Agustin Pizá, MSc:

Award-winning architect Agustin Pizá has earned a Bachelor of Architecture degree from ITESM and a Master’s Degree in Golf Course Architecture from the Edinburgh University in Scotland. He is a proud member of both the European Institute of Golf Course Architects (EIGCA) and the American Society of Golf Course Architects (ASGCA).

Pizá, recognized with many international accolades, has garnered a Reputation for “Re-defining Golf Facilities” with his unique design concepts – Wellness Golf®, Multi-purpose Golf, and the Butterfly Effect. He was recognized by Forbes Magazine twice as one of the top one hundred Inventive Minds from Mexico and Golf Inc. Magazine included him in their Power 2020 issue as an “Up-and-Coming Superstar” and in 2022 as one of the TOP nine innovators in the golf industry. Sport Illustrated included Pizá in their top four golf course Architects to watch. He is the Director of the First Tee in Mexico.

For 24 years, Pizá has worked on world class golf developments. His designs are known for delivering quality, aesthetic, and strategic golf courses. He and his design team have worked and been involved in more than seventy projects on three continents.

Pizá Golf has design studios in San Diego, CA. and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.