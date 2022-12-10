Pivotal Time for Carolina Football

Staples: “As it’s currently constructed, I’m not sure it’s salvageable. I’m only just saying what I said before the year in the preseason, if they don’t get significant top half of the ACC performance out of their defensive line this year, then changes needed to be made. This is a results-based business. How many times did I say that in the offseason?

“I’m not somebody that calls for coaching changes a whole lot. I don’t believe coaching changes do as much to help as much as a lot of people tend to think. But at a certain point, they’re going to have to look closely in the mirror, especially on the defensive side of the ball.

“They’ve had two different coordinators and there are certain position groups that have significantly underperformed. And that’s with four star and sometimes five star Talent that has underperformed at those positions, under multiple coordinators. You have to evaluate that.

“And then on the Offensive side, when you’re replacing a coordinator, the new Coordinator is going to have to come in and evaluate how well the guys that are currently on the staff actually fit what he wants to do and whether or not they ‘re guys that can pull in the same direction. So no, I don’t think that things in their current construction are where you can just hire a new Offensive Coordinator and plug and play and go on next year with no other changes and expect this team to play in the ACC Championship game again next year. Without the Coastal Division, it’s going to be Harder to make the ACC Championship game next year.

“This is a very Pivotal time in North Carolina football, where what happens from here through, Let’s say, January, is going to have ripple effects for three or four years from now. The last thing that any of us want to see is to be like 2015 where you make the ACC Championship game, and things don’t go quite so well. Then things kind of fall apart a little bit and then by 2017, all the wheels came off. You can’t let that happen here.

“This is an offseason where Mack Brown is going to have to reevaluate every aspect of everything they do from offseason workouts and how they construct the toughness in the building. Without doing that, I think that this is a very dangerous time for Carolina football. There’s enough talent on this roster that if they do it right, they could steady the ship and move forward and do fine, but it’s going to take a hard look in the mirror and some hard decisions.”