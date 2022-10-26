Pius X sweeps semifinal for Wenz’s 200th win

Class A No. 6 Lincoln Pius X swept Lincoln Southeast 25-10, 25-22, 25-15 on Tuesday night in the A-7 district semifinal at Lincoln Pius X.

Lincoln Pius X head Coach Katie Wenz was pleased with her team’s overall performance but thought it could have been better at times.

“I thought sometimes we played really well and sometimes we needed to keep better focus,” Wenz said. “It was good to come out on top.”

Leading the way for the Thunderbolts’ offense was Gia Miller with 12 kills. Adison Markowski had 38 assists.

For Lincoln Southeast, Catrice Olds led the way with 11 kills and one block.

This win also marked Wenz’s 200th win as Pius X’s head coach.

The Thunderbolts play at Millard West on Wednesday at 6 pm with a trip to the state tournament on the line.

A-2 at Lincoln Southwest: Well. 1 Lincoln Southwest defeated North Platte 25-5, 25-12, 25-5. Alexa Gobel led the offense with 12 kills and four aces. Abbie Appleget had the Lone Solo block for the Silver Hawks and Malayah Long had 32 set assists.

A-3 at Papillion-La Vista: Lincoln Northeast dropped all three sets 20-25, 13-25, 12-25 to No. 7 Papillion-La Vista. Doneelah Washington and Tasia Sadler had four kills for the Rockets. Washington was tied for first along with Mckinzie Peterson for blocks with two.

A-4 at Omaha Westside: Lincoln High lost in three sets to No. 4 Omaha Westside 25-19, 25-18, 25-15. Faith Vaneck led the Links with eight kills. Holly Stoebner had 20 assists and four service aces.

A-5 at Lincoln East: Well. 3 Lincoln East swept Omaha Northwest 25-8, 25-17, 25-12. Brooklyn Fuchs led the Spartans with 16 kills, with Brynne Topolski coming in just behind her with 13. Reese Boyd had four service aces and Aaliyah Bradford had 40 assists.

A-6 at Omaha Marian: Lincoln North Star was swept by No. 9 Omaha Maria 25-14, 25-14, 25-13. To lead the Navigators’ offense, Hailey Boltz had 10 kills and Abby Lottman had 19 set assists. On defense, Ali Jacobs had 8 digs.