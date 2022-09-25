Pittsville Volleyball Takes First in Silver Bracket at New Lisbon Tournament

The Pittsville Panthers went 3-2 at the New Lisbon Volleyball Tournament and took first place in the silver bracket on Saturday.

New Lisbon – 1

Pittsville – 2nd

25-13, 22-25, 15-9

Westfield – 2nd

Pittsville – 0

23-25, 13-25

Markesan – 2

Pittsville – 0

21-25, 15-25

Valley Christian—0

Pittsville – 2nd

25-16, 25-17

Poynette – 1

Pittsville – 2nd

25-17, 19-25, 18-16

Kills: Reese Grimm – 35 Brooke Grossman – 20

Assists: Brooke Grossman – 42 Vanessa Pelot – 36

Digs: Kaylee Jacobson – 56 Reese Grimm – 43

Blocks: Brynn Friday – 6 Natasha Losievski – 4

Aces: Reese Grimm – 6 Brooke Grossman & Natasha Losievski – 5 each

“Very competitive tourney today. 8 pretty strong teams battled all day. Going 3-2 was solid and taking first in the silver bracket was well earned,” shared Pittsville Head Coach Buff Heller. “We really seemed to come together as a team today. Hopefully we carry our strong finish back in conference play.”

Next match at Almond Bancroft Tuesday

