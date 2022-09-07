Pittsville Volleyball Swept in First Conference Loss

Rosholt – 3

Pittsville – 0

22-25, 24-26, 25-27

Kills: Angelina Rees – 9 Reese Grimm- 6

Blocks – Brynn Friday- 2

Aces: Reese Grimm- 5th

Assists: Brooke Grossman – 11 Vanessa Pelot- 7

Digs: Reese Grimm- 13 Kaylee Jacobson – 11

We played horrible on our side of the net…over 25 unforced errors in three close games. Lack of focus and energy cost us the first conference match of the year. Hopefully we can correct some thing Thursday at Greenwood before more conference play next week.

