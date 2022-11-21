Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts odds for NFL Week 12 game

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts play on Monday Night Football in a game on the NFL Week 12 schedule.

What do the odds say about the game?

The Colts are a 3-point favorite, according to Tipico Sportsbook.

The Colts are -140 on the Moneyline in the game.

The Steelers are +120.

The over/under for the game is set at 39 points.

The Steelers are coming off a 37-30 loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

The Colts lost to the Philadelphia Eagles, 17-16.

These teams did not play each other last season.

The NFL Week 12 game is scheduled to kick off at 6:15 pm MST Monday and can be seen on ESPN.

