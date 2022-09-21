Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL Week 3 schedule, TV

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Cleveland Browns play on Thursday Night Football in an NFL Week 3 game, the first game on the NFL Week 3 schedule.

Here’s a look at the time, channel, announcers and broadcast information for the game.

NFL Week 3 picks, predictions:

How to watch Steelers vs. Browns NFL Week 3 game:

The game can be seen at 5:15 pm MST time streaming on Amazon Prime.

Al Michaels and Kirk Herbstreit will be in the broadcast booth for the game and Kaylee Hartung will be the reporter.

More:NFL Week 3 schedule, television information: How to watch Week 3 NFL games

More:NFL Week 3 announcers: Television broadcasters, announcing crews for Week 3 NFL schedule

The Browns are a 4.5-point favorite in the game.

The Browns are -220 on the money line in the game, which will be played at FirstEnergy Stadium in Cleveland.

The Steelers are +180.

The over/under for the game is set at 40.5 points.

NFL Week 3 odds:

The Steelers are coming off a 17-14 loss against the New England Patriots.

The Browns lost to the New York Jets, 31-30.

The Steelers beat the Browns in both games they played last season; 15-10 in Week 8 and 26-14 in Week 17.

More:NFL power rankings Week 3: Arizona Cardinals, Detroit Lions, Jacksonville Jaguars jump

Reach Jeremy Cluff at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.