Pittsburgh Steelers Start NFL Draft Meetings With NAIA DT

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers have made their way down south to attend the 2023 Tropical Bowl at Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Florida.

During their visit, they started their offseason checklist, which includes meeting with players from across the country looking to hear their name called during the 2023 NFL Draft. And to kick off their prospect meetings, they spoke with an NAIA defensive tackle from Bethel University (TN).

According to John Vogel of NFL Draft Blitz, the Steelers were one of four teams to meet with Nick Andrews, joining the New Orleans Saints, Chicago Bears and Edmonton Elks of the Canadian Football League.

Andrews had 23 tackles, a sack, five tackles for loss, a forced fumble and two fumble recoveries during his senior season at Bethel. He’s listed at 6-foot-4, 285 pounds.

The Steelers will be looking for defensive line help this season as Larry Ogunjobi, Montravius ​​Adams and Tyson Alualu are set to hit the free agent market. Pittsburgh will continue developing DeMarvin Leal and Isaiahh Loudermilk, but chances are they will look for potential starters next to Cam Heyward this season – especially at nose tackle.

Andrews will need to bulk up to be considered a nose tackle in the NFL, but most players take that first-year jump in weight once they start working with NFL training staff. Leal reportedly added 15 to 20 pounds before his rookie season and Loudermilk did the same heading into year two.

The Steelers will go from the Tropical Bowl to the Senior Bowl in Mobile, Alabama to continue their NFL Draft scouting. From there, they’ll begin private workouts, Pro Days and head to the NFL Combine.

