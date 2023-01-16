Pittsburgh Steelers Scouting Report: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Darnell Wright was a big-time Recruit coming out of Huntington, West Virginia. A former 5-star that was ranked inside the top 10 nationally among all prospects, Wright had a plethora of suitors for his services.

He was thrown into the fire as a freshman, starting a couple of games, Mostly at right tackle, while taking a pit stop at guard, before winning the starting tackle job Outright as a sophomore. During his junior season in 2021, Wright occupied the left tackle spot, protecting the blind side of star quarterback Hendon Hooker. Prior to the 2022 season, Tennessee made the decision to move Wright back to his natural position at right tackle. That choice proved wise as Wright had a fantastic senior season for a Volunteers team that exceeded expectations before Hooker’s unfortunate season-ending injury.

