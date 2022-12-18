Pittsburgh Steelers: NFL Chooses Not to Discipline Roquan Smith for Kenny Pickett Sack

PITTSBURGH — Baltimore Ravens linebacker Roquan Smith was not fined for his hit on Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett that caught plenty of attention regarding the NFL’s strict roughing of the passer rules.

Smith’s hit on Pickett wasn’t the conventional sack, and had so much force behind it that it actually put Pickett in concussion protocol – which he has yet to be cleared from.

Pickett’s sack drew attention for the force but also for a missed facemask call during the play. The NFL has also chosen to ignore the call and will let Smith move on without any discipline.

Meanwhile, Steelers right tackle Chuks Okorafor and Ravens cornerback Marcus Peters were each fined $10,609 for their altercation during the game. Okorafor started it with Peters drawing a flag because of a Headbutt to the tackle’s chin.

