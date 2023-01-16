Pittsburgh Steelers 2023 NFL Draft Picks

While many NFL teams are preparing for the Divisional Round of the NFL Playoffs, there are those who have already gotten a head start on the offseason. Unfortunately, the Pittsburgh Steelers would be considered the latter after failing to make the postseason with a 9-8 record.

A 9-8 record typically results in a middle-of-the-road draft slot, and that can be upsetting for fans who believe the best way to improve your franchise is to draft as high as possible. Meanwhile, the Steelers have grown comfortable drafting in the middle of the rounds.

But this year is different in a lot of ways. Not only will the Steelers be drafted before the 20th pick in most rounds, but they’ll also have a second 2nd Round draft pick after their compensation for Chase Claypool via the Chicago Bears. The Bears have the top pick in the draft, which makes the draft even sweeter.

Before going into the draft selections, there should be a few caveats noted. First, the overall picks in Round 3 and beyond are estimates. Until compensatory draft Picks are given out, which won’t happen until the offseason, these are guesses as to what overall number pick will be awarded to each team. Finally, the Steelers did receive a 7th Round pick from the Denver Broncos for Malik Reed, but it is unknown at this time if it was their original pick or if it was a pick they received via trade.

While there is still some unknown information out there, here are the Steelers full allotment of draft picks as we sit here today:

2023 NFL Draft Picks:



Round 1: 17th

Round 2: 32nd

Round 2: 51st

Round 3: 81st

Round 4: 120th

Round 5: NO PICK (sent to Seattle Seahawks)

Round 6: NO PICK (sent to Denver Broncos)

Round 7: 237th

Round 7: Pick from Denver

