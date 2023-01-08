Pittsburgh Penguins Top Six Looking For More Goals

While the Pittsburgh Penguins hope to fend off their second seven-game losing streak of the season, they’re going to need help from all over the lineup.

More importantly, however, the Penguins’ top six needs to find whatever they had during their 14-2-2 run before the newest losing streak settled in.

Sidney Crosby and Jake Guetnzel finally broke through for some points during garbage time against the Vegas Golden Knights, but more needs to be done when the game is still up for grabs.

