Pittsburgh Penguins Missing More Than Just Goal Scoring with Jake Guentzel Injury

The injury bug that constantly surrounds the Pittsburgh Penguins took a bit of the lineup early in the 2022-23 season.

Depth center Teddy Blueger has yet to play a game with the Penguins and Jake Guentzel has missed a pair of games with an upper-body injury.

Both Blueger and Guentzel do not have an exact time table for return; but since his move to long-term injured reserve, Blueger will not be able to return until November 5 at the earliest.

