Pittsburgh Penguins Blow Another Multi-Goal Lead, Winless Streak Reaches Six

Nothing seems to be going right for the Pittsburgh Penguins right now; after a hot start to the season they continue to find new ways to lose.

The Penguins were 4-0-1 through the first five games of the 2022-23 season, but have extended a winless streak to six games.

After blowing multi-goal leads on back-to-back nights, their record now reads 4-5-2.

“It’s still early” is a term that might get heard quite a lot over the next 48 hours, and while that’s not wrong, the Penguins still need to be better.

It can be as early as it wants, that doesn’t change the fact that the Penguins had two victories snatched away from them.

Most recently against the Buffalo Sabres, the Penguins opened the scoring and were in the third period with a 3-1 lead.

The Sabers would follow with five unanswered goals, including two with an empty net to take a 6-3 win.

Not only did the Sabers dominate by scoring goals, they had a distinct edge in shots on goal, too.

The Penguins failed to record more than eight shots in a single period all game while the Sabers finished with 33 in total.

“It’s not a great feeling,” Sidney Crosby said following the loss. “We’ve got to find a way to get out of it.”

Given this is the Penguins second blown lead in as many days, the mood among the players has remained about the same.

“It’s disappointing,” Crosby said. “We’ve had the lead a couple times here the last couple nights. Just haven’t found a way to finish the game off.”

It’s going to take a full team effort to turn the Penguins fortunes around; it isn’t just one aspect of the game nor will it be fixed overnight.

The Penguins need to strap in and find ways to turn their season around before it’s too late.

