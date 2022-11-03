Pittsburgh Penguins Blow Another Multi-Goal Lead, Winless Streak Reaches Six

Nothing seems to be going right for the Pittsburgh Penguins right now; after a hot start to the season they continue to find new ways to lose.

The Penguins were 4-0-1 through the first five games of the 2022-23 season, but have extended a winless streak to six games.

After blowing multi-goal leads on back-to-back nights, their record now reads 4-5-2.

