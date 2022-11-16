Pittsburgh officials set goal to clear snow off city Streets in 24 hours – WPXI

PITTSBURGH — Pittsburgh is known as a city of bridges and hills, which can be difficult to navigate. City snowplow drivers have skilled and dangerous jobs, but city officials say they feel confident they can clear every street in 24 hours.

The goal comes just after Pittsburgh’s first snowfall of the season. Pittsburgh Mayor Ed Gainey and director of public works Chris Hornstein announced it.

“Our goal this year is a 24-hour turnaround,” said Hornstein.

The goal includes the cleaning of main streets and side streets. The two made the announcement over Facebook Live, where they said one of the biggest obstacles is an old fleet of plows.

“Our trucks, our fleet (is) about 12 years old. That’s old, the average municipality is five to six years old. We are looking to improve what we started last year. In addition, we will lease 15 vehicles for the season,” said Hornstein.

While city leaders seem hopeful, Residents seem a bit skeptical.

“Brookline continues to struggle every winter. It seems like they hit the main road pretty quickly and then a lot of these side roads don’t get touched for days,” said Resident Luke Williams.

The director of public works said the best way to help them is to stay off the snowy roads unless absolutely necessary.

