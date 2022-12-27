Pittsburgh football players get ride from UTEP basketball Coach to Sun Bowl after flight delays

Most of the Pittsburgh Panthers were able to make it to El Paso, Texas in time for the upcoming Sun Bowl against the UCLA Bruins. However, three Panthers ran into some serious travel issues. In an Odd Twist of fate, UTEP basketball Coach Joe Golding actually played Hero for those three players, who all got stranded in Dallas.

During his media availability on Monday, Pitt head Coach Pat Narduzzi thanked Golding for making sure three of his players were able to arrive in time for practice. Narduzzi said three of his players’ Christmas Day flights out of Dallas were delayed. At that point, Golding heard what was happening and let them ride with him and his family back to El Paso.

“Yesterday afternoon, we had a couple guys get delayed on our flights,” Narduzzi said. “They got stuck in Dallas. Joe Golding, the head basketball Coach for (UTEP) here in town, him, his wife, and his child picked up our three guys and drove them because the flight was delayed to get them here for practice. They got here late last night. I just want to give a Shoutout to those guys. That just goes back to the hospitality. Great job by Joe, and we appreciate it.”

Speaking with KTSM in El Paso, Golding said he saw Pitt players Samuel Okunlola, Jake Frantl and Hudson Primus waiting in the rental car line. Once Golding realized they were headed to El Paso for the Sun Bowl, he offered to get a bigger vehicle that could fit all of them.

“There wasn’t hardly any rental cars left,” Golding said. “As we’re in the rental car line, I see these three guys with Pitt bags on and they start talking about playing in the Sun Bowl and having to get to El Paso. There wasn’t any cars left, so I was like , ‘If we can find a big enough car, I’ll take you guys home.'”

Golding got the approval of Narduzzi and the players’ parents, and he said his act of generosity was standard practice of the people of El Paso and all of West Texas.

“Their coach blessed it, I think,” Golding said. “Then they called their parents and traded information to make sure we were safe and they were in good hands. Here’s the thing, man. The Sun Bowl is known for hospitality, number one. I think it’s one of the best bowls in the country , whether it’s football, basketball, in terms of hospitality.

“Number two, out here in West Texas, it’s what we do. I didn’t even really think twice about it. I would hope someone would do that for Cason and Chase one time, if they were stranded on Christmas night and needed a ride home.”

With Okunlola, Frantl, and Primus in attendance, Pittsburgh will take on UCLA in the Sun Bowl on Friday afternoon at 2:00 pm ET with the game airing on CBS.