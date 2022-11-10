Pittsburgh chamber excited by Shapiro’s goal of being chief business development officer – WPXI

HARRISBURG — Greater Pittsburgh Chamber of Commerce President Matt Smith sees in Gov.-Elect Josh Shapiro a chief executive who will be on the front lines when it comes to business development and the economy.

“We’re really excited to work with the new Governor and his team,” Smith told the Business Times on Wednesday, the morning after the attorney general handily won the election to replace Gov. Tom Wolf.

“He sees himself as the chief business development officer of the state,” said Smith. “We believe that’s going to be a really important and critical role for the Governor to occupy.”

The importance of having Shapiro in the role of commonwealth’s chief business development officer can’t be overstated, Smith said. That will help give Pennsylvania a leg up in competition for the next round of economic development, where states will be fighting hard for expected business investments in robotics, hydrogen and other energy infrastructure, and semiconductor manufacturing, among others. Robotics, a strength of the Pittsburgh region, is one of the places where Pennsylvania needs to invest, he said.

“Other states are investing in that sector and we think Pennsylvania needs to do the same,” Smith said.

Click here to read more from the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TOP STORIES FROM CHANNEL 11 NEWS

©2022 Cox Media Group