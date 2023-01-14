Pitt’s John Hugley To Miss Remainder Of 2022-23 Basketball Season

John Hugley will not suit up again this season for the Pitt Panthers.

Hugley has announced that he will sit out for the remainder of the season in order to get well both physically and mentally.

After missing the start of the season due to a knee injury sustained during practice, Hugley played in only eight games and didn’t resemble the player who starred for Pitt last season. In those eight games, Hugley averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds in just 18.2 minutes per game.

Hugley issued this statement this afternoon, prior to Pitt’s Matchup against Georgia Tech.

“Thank you for your continued support throughout a challenging year for me mentally as well as physically. I want nothing more than to be on the court with my teammates, however due to an injury and my mental health being a priority; after long discussions and talks with my coaches, family and Mentors I have decided the best course of action will be for me to sit out the remainder of my season to fully Invest in Healing mentally as well as physically. Thank you for the love, encouragement and prayers. The support from my family, friends, coaches, teammates and fans is truly appreciated as I continue on this journey.”

Following this statement from Hugley, Pitt issued a statement stating that Hugley will seek a redshirt year, which was followed by this statement from Jeff Capel.

“We are here to support John as he continues to learn to manage challenges in his personal life,” said Capel. “John has worked hard to get to this point and should be applauded for seeing out the help to continue to grow as a young man. This next step will allow him the time and space to focus on his personal growth. We are here to provide love and support for him on this journey that will undoubtedly help him throughout his life.”

Now that this storyline has been resolved, Capel realizes his team will be shorthanded in the frontcourt and will have to come up with ways to overcome Hugley’s loss and substitute for his minutes.