Pitt’s Bertin Jacquesson and Valentin Noel Named to Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week







Pitt junior forward Bertin Jacquesson and senior midfielder Valentin Noel each earned a spot on the Top Drawer Soccer National Team of the Week on Tuesday.

They both played important parts in the 2-1 win on the road over No. 1 Kentucky Sunday night, which put Pitt through to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season.

Here is Noel’s 10th of the season to tie the match.#H2P pic.twitter.com/mW6mWMfNc4 — Pitt Men’s Soccer (@Pitt_MSOC) November 28, 2022

Noel leveled the game for the Panthers in the 54th minute to tie the match at 1-1 after the Wildcats scored two minutes earlier.

Despite going down to 10 men with 12 minutes remaining, the Panthers stood strong and Jacquesson scored a brilliant goal, a long strike that put his team up 2-1 in the 87th minute. Jacquesson also earned the Top Drawer Soccer’s Player of the Week Honor for that goal.

Noel leads Pitt with 10 goals and 23 points this season in 19 matches. They scored twice from the penalty spot against Akron on the road last Sunday to put them into the Sweet 16 against Kentucky. Noel has scored 34 goals in his Pitt career, which is second best all time in program history, has 81 career points, which is third best and has 13 assists, tied for eighth best.

Jacquesson has scored eight goals this season and 20 points, both second best for the Panthers. They scored twice in the First Round of the NCAA Tournament to put the Panthers ahead of the Cleveland State Vikings, 2-1 at home on Nov. 17.

Both players have scored three goals in the NCAA Tournament. They led Pitt into their Elite Eight Matchup vs. Portland on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 1 pm at Ambrose Urbanic Field.












