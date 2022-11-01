Pitt’s Abanikanda, Kancey Named Semifinalists for Prestigious Maxwell Football Club Honors

PITTSBURGH—Pitt running back Israel Abanikanda and defensive tackle Calijah Kancey have been named Semifinalists for prestigious national honors presented by Philadelphia’s Maxwell Football Club.

Abanikanda, who leads the country in five different statistical categories, is a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award, presented to the college player of the year. Kancey, rated one of college football’s elite pass rushers, is a semifinalist for the Chuck Bednarik Awardgiven to the college defensive player of the year.

The Panthers have two previous winners of the Maxwell: running back Tony Dorsett (1976) and defensive end Hugh Green (1980). Defensive tackle Aaron Donald was the 2013 Bednarik Award recipient.

Abanikanda (Brooklyn, NY/Abraham Lincoln) has established himself as one of the country’s most explosive Offensive performers. He leads the country in all-purpose yards (177.88 per game), rushing touchdowns (16), total touchdowns (17), scoring per game (12.8) and total points (102).

Abanikanda has totaled 1,086 rushing yards to lead the ACC and rank third nationally.

Despite seeing increased attention from opponents’ blocking schemes, Kancey (Miami, Fla./Miami Northwestern) has continued to be one of the nation’s most dominant interior defenders. On the year he has compiled 22 tackles, 8.5 tackles for loss, three sacks and seven quarterback hurries.

Kancey was recently named to no fewer than five Midseason All-America teams, including Athlon, CBS Sports, ESPN, The Athletic and Pro Football Focus.

Three Finalists for the Bednarik and Maxwell Awards will be announced on November 22. The respective winners will be Revealed during ESPN’s live telecast of The Home Depot College Football Awards is December 8.

