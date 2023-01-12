Pitt Women’s soccer Coach Randy Waldrum agrees to contract extension through 2027

Pitt’s Women’s soccer team had the most successful season in program history this fall, reaching the ACC Championship and NCAA tournament fields for the first time.

Coach Randy Waldrum helped guide the Panthers to program records for overall wins (14) and ACC victories (5).

He was rewarded for those efforts with a contract extension through the 2027 season, director of athletics Heather Lyke announced Thursday.

“Randy has developed winning cultures everywhere he has been and has continued that track record of success here at Pitt,” Lyke said in a statement. “Since Coach Waldrum’s arrival, he and his staff have built our Women’s soccer program into a national contender and our student-athletes’ experiences have been extraordinary. We are thrilled to have Coach Waldrum continue to lead our student-athletes and look forward to seeing the great expectations continue to rise and be achieved by our Women’s soccer program.”

We’re thrilled to announce that we’ve signed @CoachWaldrum to a new contract through the 2027 season! ???? https://t.co/fDCESBelo6#H2P pic.twitter.com/jADYTdIohm — Pitt Women’s Soccer (@Pitt_WSOC) January 12, 2023

Waldrum became Pitt’s fourth coach in program history in December 2017, taking over a program that had five wins in two seasons. He has since led the Panthers to 45 victories, including 36 over the past three seasons.

“I am extremely excited about continuing my time at the University of Pittsburgh,” Waldrum said in a statement. “I’m looking forward to continuing our growth as a perennial national power along with associate head Coach Ben Waldrum and Assistant coaches Dustin Stein and Jesse Goleman.

“We have more work to do, but clearly, we are moving in a positive direction.”

The Panthers reached the Sweet Sixteen in their first NCAA Tournament appearance and set single-season program records for points (138) and goals (47). Pitt finished the season at No. 12 in the United Soccer Coaches Rankings.

Prior to arriving at Pitt, Waldrum led the Notre Dame Women’s program for 14 seasons, where they won two national championships. He also coached at Baylor and Tulsa before that and spent time coaching in the National Women’s Soccer League.

Waldrum was appointed the head coach of the Nigeria Women’s Senior National Team in 2020, a role he serves in addition to his coaching role at Pitt. He also coached the U-23 National Team, winning the Four Nations Cup in 2012 and ’13 as well as the Three Nations Cup in ’12.