Pitt vs. North Florida Takeaways: Panthers Enter ACC Play Hot

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers are hot. After dropping three of their first four games to open the season, Pitt has rattled off seven wins in eight games and will enter conference play with loads of momentum and confidence.

The Panthers showed a different side of themselves against a North Florida team that is better than their 3-7 record might indicate. Instead of bombing 3-pointers from the outside, they dominated the interior and bullied a smaller opponent.

