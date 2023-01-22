Pitt vs. Florida State Takeaways: Panthers’ Defense Falls Flat

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers suffered a devastating defeat at the Petersen Events Center – 71-64 to a sub-.500 Florida State squad. In the words of starting forward Blake Hinson, the Panthers “did a lot of things wrong” in this defeat, which sets their pursuit of the postseason back drastically.

This was, in no uncertain terms, a bad loss – perhaps Pitt’s first of the year. The Seminoles are certainly talented and becoming more whole with time, but this was simply not a game the Panthers should have lost. They entered as 10-point favorites and left as seven-point losers.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button