Pitt vs Clemson Takeaways: Strengths Fail Panthers in Key Moments

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have lost for the first time in four weeks, 75-74 to the Clemson Tigers. A battle for first place in the ACC delivered in front of a fantastic crowd and Pitt came out on the losing end of that effort.

While there is still so much to play for, the sting of this loss will live. The Panthers led by eight with 5:35 left and watched helplessly as a win that could have vaulted them into the top-25 and further up projected NCAA Tournament seeding fell to the wayside.

