Pitt Ranked Ninth By NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee

INDIANAPOLIS – As the 2022 regular season winds down, the NCAA Division I Women’s Soccer Committee has revealed its ranking of the top 10 teams. The Committee has ranked the Pitt Women’s soccer team (11-3-1, 4-2-1 ACC) ninth in its midseason reveal.

“The NCAA Women’s Soccer Committee is very excited to do this midseason top 10 reveal for the first time,” University of Portland Vice President for Athletics Scott Leykam said. “We appreciate that it will generate excitement for the announcement of the 64-team field, which is just over three short weeks away.”

The Panthers are off to their best start in program history with 11 triumphs in 15 tries and are one win away from setting the program’s new single-season standard for victories. Pitt has gone a perfect 6-0 in home games played at Ambrose Urbanic Field so far this season. The Panthers’ signature win among its four road victories was a 3-1 triumph over then-No. T-17-ranked Notre Dame last month. Pitt has appeared in the United Soccer Coaches rankings each of the last three weeks, reaching as high as No. 13 two weeks ago.

“The selection of the top 10 seeds was a very difficult process, with 12 teams discussed in depth for the 10 slots,” Leykam said. “The differences between the teams at the top seed lines are very small at this point and we expect that the final weeks of the regular season, along with conference tournaments, will bring some clarity to these seeds. We looked closely at RPI, strength of schedule, results against the top 25 RPI teams, and head-to-head results when compiling the top 10. The welcome change this year, post-COVID, was teams returning to more out of region non-conference matches, which assists greatly with comparing teams from different regions of the country.”

The 2022 Championship field will consist of 31 automatic Qualifiers and 33 at-large selections, which will be revealed on Monday, November 7 at 3:30 pm ET on NCAA.com.

The tournament opens on Friday, November 11. The Championship will take place at campus sites through the quarterfinals as teams look to earn a trip to the Women’s College Cup.

The Women’s College Cup will take place at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, with semifinals on Friday, December 2, followed by the national championship game on Monday, December 5.

Pitt begins its final stretch of the 2022 regular season by beginning a three-game homestand with a matchup against Syracuse on Thursday at Ambrose Urbanic Field. The game will be televised on the ACC Network and is set for a 6 pm start. Tickets can be purchased online in advance for $5 or purchased on gameday for $8 at the Petersen Sports Complex Ticket Office.

#H2P | Twitter | Facebook | Instagram