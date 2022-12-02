Pitt Panthers Preparing to Face NBA-Ready Prospect in NC State’s Terquavion Smith

PITTSBURGH — When the Pitt Panthers take the floor against NC State for their ACC opener this weekend, they’ll be facing off with college basketball’s version of a unicorn.

Terquavion Smith – the Wolfpack’s dynamic, talented 6’4 point guard – returned to school this year despite being projected as a first-round NBA draft pick at the conclusion of his impressive freshman season. He’s truly a special player – both in terms of why he’s here and what he’s doing while he’s here, according to Pitt head Coach Jeff Capel.

