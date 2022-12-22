Pitt Panthers OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Starting Offensive guard Marcus Minor is giving it one more game as a Pitt Panther. Minor announced that he would play in the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA, but leave Pitt to prepare for the NFL Draft afterwards.

“I am excited to announce that I will be chasing my childhood dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Minor wrote on Twitter. “Before I depart, I have unfinished business. I look forward to playing my last Pitt game in the Sun Bowl. See you in El Paso!”

Minor has been a steady hand at right guard in the Panthers’ Offensive line since transferring in from Maryland in January of 2020. After making 17 starts for the Terps from 2017 to 2020, Minor has started all but one possible game for Pitt in 2021 and 2022. They blocked for the record-setting, ACC Championship-winning offense in 2021 and earned first-team All-ACC honors this past year.

Pitt has eight starters – Calijah Kancey, Israel Abanikanda, Brandon Hill, John Morgan, Deslin Alexandre, Carter Warren, Gabe Houy and SirVocea Dennis – sitting out of the Sun Bowl due to injury, transfer or opt-outs. Minor joins safety Erick Hallett as the Lone starter to announce their intention to declare for the draft and still play in the game.

