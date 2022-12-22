Pitt Panthers OL Marcus Minor Declares for NFL Draft, Will Play in Sun Bowl

PITTSBURGH — Starting Offensive guard Marcus Minor is giving it one more game as a Pitt Panther. Minor announced that he would play in the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA, but leave Pitt to prepare for the NFL Draft afterwards.

“I am excited to announce that I will be chasing my childhood dream and declaring for the 2023 NFL Draft,” Minor wrote on Twitter. “Before I depart, I have unfinished business. I look forward to playing my last Pitt game in the Sun Bowl. See you in El Paso!”

