Pitt Panthers OL Gabe Houy, Four Others Declare for NFL Draft, Will Skip Bowl Game

PITTSBURGH — Four members of the Pitt Panthers have announced their decision to skip the 2022 Sun Bowl and instead declare for the 2023 NFL Draft.

Running back Israel Abanikanda, Offensive lineman Gabe Houy, defensive end Deslin Alexandre and linebacker Dennis Sirvocea will all miss the Panthers’ Bowl game and instead begin preparing for the NFL Draft.

