Pitt Panthers HC Pat Narduzzi Calls Chip Kelly “Guru of College Football”

PITTSBURGH — It’s been a while, but there’s a shared history between the Pitt Panthers head Coach Pat Narduzzi and his counterpart at UCLA, Chip Kelly.

Their first meeting as head coaches will come later this month, when the Panthers and Bruins meet in El Paso, Texas to play the 87th Sun Bowl, but they have coached against each other before.

Kelly spent nine years as the Offensive Line Coach and Offensive Coordinator for the Wildcats’ then-record-setting offense. For two of those nine years, Narduzzi was the defensive coordinator at Rhodie Island. Both schools were members of the now-defunct Yankee League.

.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button