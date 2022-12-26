Pitt Panthers Get Airport Assist From UTEP Men’s Basketball HC Joe Golding

PITTSBURGH — Brutal winter weather left holiday travelers across the country stranded in airports, searching for alternative travel options and the Pitt Panthers were no different. Head Coach Pat Narduzzi said three of his players were stuck at the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport after their flights to El Paso, Texas – where they will play UCLA in the Sun Bowl later this week – were delayed.

With the clock ticking and the start of Pitt’s first practice at Eastwood High School in El Paso closing in, those three players were out of options. That was until UTEP men’s basketball head Coach Joe Golding and his family were able to lend a hand. They rented a car and drove the three Panthers the rest of the nine hours to El Paso.

