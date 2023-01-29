Pitt Panthers Fans Bring Old School Energy Back to Petersen Events Center

PITTSBURGH — The Oakland Zoo was filled to capacity 45 minutes before tip-off and the general population gradually filed in around them soon after as the Pitt Panthers prepared to host No. 20 Miami. As they did, the Petersen Events Center swelled with a sold-out crowd for the first time since 2019, when then-No. 2 Duke brought three future first-round picks and Jay Z to the Steel City.

That arena has sold out before during head Coach Jeff Capel’s tenure, but mostly because a marquee opponent like Duke, North Carolina or West Virginia had come to town – very rarely did Pitt earn big crowds on their own merit. That was not the case this time. The Panthers were the main event and their fans ensured the Hurricanes knew it.

