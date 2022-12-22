Pitt Panthers DT Calijah Kancey Declares for NFL Draft

PITTSBURGH — It was all but certain and now Calijah Kancey has made it official – the Pitt Panthers’ star defensive tackle is forgoing his senior year and will declare for the NFL Draft.

Kancey, undoubtedly the best player along Pitt’s immensely talented and productive defensive line, recorded 31 tackles, 14.5 for a loss and 7.5 sacks in 11 games this year. He suffered a shoulder injury that kept him out of the regular season finale and will sideline him for the Sun Bowl against No. 18 UCLA. They led the country’s interior defensive linemen in tackles for loss.

Kancey was a unanimous All-American selection, first-team all-conference defender and the ACC Player of the year.

